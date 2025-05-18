Bureau County Retired Teachers Association to meet May 21

The Bureau County Retired Teachers Association President Bonnie Driver invites area retired educators to the next meeting at noon Wednesday, May 21, at the Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St.

The meeting includes a catered lunch. The program for the meeting will be presented at 12:30 p.m. by Victoria Yepsen, the city of Princeton tourism executive director.

Yepsen will discuss the city of Princeton’s tourism efforts and upcoming initiatives. She received a music business degree from Illinois State University. Yepsen currently lives in Princeton with her husband, Brent, and her dog, Rudy.

Participants can attend the luncheon and program or just the program. Invite a retired colleague to attend as well, and spouses are always welcome. The menu includes a chicken salad croissant, coleslaw, cherry cobbler, tea, lemonade, and water.

The luncheon will be catered by Park Tavern and is by reservation only. To make a reservation, call 815-303-8982 or email at cespel@ivnet.com. The reservations are due May 15. Individuals who order a lunch and are unable to attend will need to reimburse the unit $15.

Like and follow the group’s new Facebook page at Bureau County Retired Teachers-Illinois. For information, call 815-915-8470 or email bsdriver901@gmail.com

Retired teachers are encouraged to attend meetings. Retired teacher local membership allows a local voice in how the organization is run and supports local volunteers filling state leadership positions. Local dues are $10 annually, payable in April.