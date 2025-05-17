Serena softball tops L-P in 8; Seneca softball suffers first defeat: The Times Friday Roundup

Softball

Serena 2, La Salle-Peru 1 (8 inn.): At Serena in a Friday evening matchup of teams that came in with 48 wins between them, all three runs scored came in the extra inning as the host Huskers (22-6) responded to the Cavaliers’ scoring once with two in the bottom half.

Jenna Setchell delivered the game-winning, RBI double to left field, scoring Brynley Glade, who had bunted in the tying run earlier in the inning. RayElle Brennan added a pair of hits for Serena in support of winning pitcher Maddie Glade (8 IP, 1 ER, 7 K0, who scattered eight hits.

Ottawa 15, Sandwich 3 (5 inn.): At King Field, the host Pirates (17-10) defeated their onetime conference rivals, propelled by a seven-run third inning.

Leadoff hitter Piper Lewis had a huge day offensively for Ottawa, going 3 for 3 with two triples, one double, three runs scored and seven RBIs. Bobbi Snook (double, triple, two RBIs), Reese Purcell (two singles, RBI) and Avery Leigh (two singles, three runs scored, RBI) also spearheaded the Pirates offense in support of winning pitcher Audrey Davis (4 IP, 1 ER, 3 K).

The Indians (12-11) – playing without the team’s seniors due to graduation activities – were led by junior Kayden Corneils’ 3 for 3 day.

Ottawa's Piper Lewis (Brian Hoxsey)

Riverdale 1, Seneca 0; Seneca 2, West Central 1: At the Rockridge Spring Classic, the Fighting Irish (30-1) rebounded from their first loss of the season with a quality victory, both in one-run games.

Seneca was no-hit by Riverdale’s Danika Saddoris (6 IP, 0 R, 7 K), who outdueled the Irish’s Hayden Pfeifer (6 IP, 1 ER, 9 K).

The nightcap saw Seneca secure its 30th win of the spring thanks to an error-aided seventh-inning rally and the work in the circle from winning pitcher Tessa Krull (7 IP, 1 ER, 10 K), who allowed just four hits. Audry McNabb provided two of Seneca’s seven hits.

Newark 19, Ashton-Franklin Center 2 (5 inn.): At Ashton, the visiting Norsemen (17-13-1) won their ninth straight, led by the bats of Adelaide Johnson (3 for 3, four runs scored, two RBIs), Rylie Carlson (2 for 3, three RBIs), Bailey Schutter (2 for 3, three RBIs), Cayla Pottinger (1 for 3, two RBIs) and Kate Bromeland (1 for 4, two RBIs).

Pottinger (5 IP, 0 ER, 10 K) notched the pitching win.

Somonauk/Leland 11, Amboy 1 (6 inn.): At Somonauk, the host Bobcats (8-13) snapped a five-game skid thanks in large part to the pitching of Kaydence Eade (6 IP, 1 ER, 5 K).

She helped her own cause with three hits and a pair of runs batted in. Kennedy Barshinger also drove home two runs, with Maddie LeCuyer and Brooke Bahrey providing two hits each for the victors.

Baseball

Princeton 12, Ottawa 9: At Princeton, the visiting Pirates (15-14) led 8-6 through 3 1/2 innings but were putscored 6-1 from there to lose to their old NCIC rivals.

Colt Bryson provided two hits and four RBIs for Ottawa, Lucas Farabaugh had two hits and two RBIs, and Jace Veith recorded a hit, an RBI and three runs scored. Noah Marvin (2 IP, 3 ER, 0 K) suffered the pitching loss in relief of Bryson (3 IP, 4 ER, 0 K).

East Peoria 13, Streator 1 (6 inn.): At the SHS Athletic Fields, the host Bulldogs (10-19) dropped their fourth straight, being out-hit 16-6.

Starter Colin Byers (3 IP, 6 ER, 2 K) was dealt the pitching loss. Joe Hoekstra (1 IP, 0 R, 2 K) worked a scoreless inning of relief. Cole Winterrowd doubled twice and singled once, Clay Christoff singled twice, and Hoekstra drove in the lone run for Streator.

Seneca vs. Gardner-S. Wilmington (susp.): At Gardner, the nonconference contest was suspended with the Irish ahead 7-1 in the fourth inning due to the area-wide dust storm.

Kaneland 11, Sandwich 3: At Maple Park, the visiting Indians (17-15) allowed Kaneland to score in its every turn at bat.

Brody Cole (3 IP, 5 ER, 2 K) suffered the pitching loss. Nolan Oros delivered a pair of RBIs, with Chase Clark tallying a hit and one RBI for Sandwich.

Ashton-Franklin Center 19, Newark 16 (8 inn.): At Ashton in a slugfest, the visiting Norsemen (12-19) were led by David Ulrich’s three-hit, five-RBI performance.

Landon Begovac (two hits, four runs scored), Caleb Morgan (two RBIs), Kiptyn Bleur (two hits, three RBIs) and Payton Wills (two RBIs) also led Newark’s offense. Ulrich (1 1/3 IP, 6 ER, 1 K) suffered the loss in relief..