Ottawa YMCA’s Discovery Preschool enrollment opens, offering unique early learning opportunities

The Ottawa YMCA’s Discovery Preschool enrollment is now open.

The Discovery Preschool continues to offer a unique early childhood education experience, with a focus on creativity, confidence and overall development for children.

The program is led by Guylene Strange, who has worked at the YMCA for 39 years and focuses on creating an inclusive, community-based preschool.

Strange has helped shape Discovery Preschool into a space where children can feel supported and excited to learn.

One feature that sets Discovery Preschool apart is its swim program, held in the YMCA’s new natatorium.

It is currently the only preschool in the region that offers swim instruction as part of its regular programming.

The guided swim sessions are designed to help build water confidence while also helping children improve motor skills and coordination.

“Through creative learning, play and even swim instruction, we aim to build a foundation of confidence and joy that lasts a lifetime,” Strange said in a news release.

Enrollment for Discovery Preschool is now open. For more information, visit Ottawa YMCA’s website or call Strange at 815-433-2395.