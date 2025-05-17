Horizon House unveils new facility after 55 years of dedicated service and support

After a year of construction Horizon House in Peru has a completed its, United Future Building Project, the largest revitalization the non-profit has taken on —in 55 years. (Scott Anderson)

After a year of construction, Horizon House in Peru has completed its United Future Building Project, the largest revitalization the nonprofit has taken on in 55 years.

The organization celebrated its achievement with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, attended by board and committee members, volunteers, donors, former and current employees, and local leaders.

“Our highest priority for capital improvements has always been the homes where we support people 24 hours a day and our two community-based day-service locations,” Carol Fesco, director of development, said regarding the renovation.

Mary Douvia, Nancy and Bob Rogawski, family members of Paul James and Eileen Riota, stand in the dedication room May 15, 2025, at Horizon House in Peru.

Horizon House is a nonprofit organization that provides services and support to people with disabilities and their families across the Illinois Valley. According to its website, the organization provides support to allow people with disabilities to create and live the lives they choose.

Fesco said the renovation on its administrative building, located at 200 Plank Road, was integral to prepare for the organization’s future, as the previous two buildings both needed major upgrades, including infrastructure and heating, ventilation and air conditioning repairs.

“This building is the third component of our physical footprint,” Fesco said. “This beautiful new space provides our administrative and program staff with a cost-efficient, modern space to manage and deliver the highest quality of services for years to come.”

Kay Brannon, Lee Anne Hannigan, Dana Debo-Kuhne, Horizon CEO Mitchelle Rich, Judy Raccuglia and Linda Puchalski stand in the Michael G. Debo meeting room Thursday, May 15 2025, at Horizon House in Peru. (Maribeth Wilson)

The organization completely gutted the office down to the shell. It was able to save the majority of the outside of the building. Employees were moved out of the building for about a year before they could move back into the space.

Once completed, the organization had an entirely new space built to bring it into the future.

“We now have a space that provides opportunities for increased collaboration and efficiency,” CEO Michelle Rich said. “We have the infrastructure in place to ensure Horizon House is prepared to fulfill our mission of discovering, empowering and supporting opportunities for people with disabilities to achieve their hopes, dreams and desires for many years to come.”

Rich thanked everyone in attendance for their support, saying the organization could not have completed this project without the community’s help.

The Miller Group Charitable Trust, Paul James and Eileen Riota, Michael G. Debo, and Verona Whitmore, who all made significant gifts to the project, had meeting rooms dedicated to them.

Dana Debo-Kuhne said her father, who was a longtime supporter, would have been proud and honored to know he was chosen to be remembered.

“My sister received services from Horizon House,” she said. “We don’t know what we would do without them. So, I know my dad would have been very, very happy to know he was thought of so highly to have a conference room dedicated to him.”

After offering a tour of the new building, food from Stone Jug Barbeque in Peru was provided.

To donate to Horizon House, visit horizonhouseperu.org and click the donate button or drop off a donation at 2000 Plank Road in Peru.