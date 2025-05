Sublette’s annual Cruise ‘n Show will run from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday downtown. (Submitted photo)

The annual Sublette Cruise ‘n Show will be held Saturday in downtown Sublette.

The event will run 4 to 7 p.m.

The event has no entry fee or judging, “just tire kicking and car talk,” organizers said in a release.

Antique, classic or special interest cars and trucks are accepted. They will be parked along Main Street west of Route 52

A 50/50 drawing will be held, and area restaurants and shops will be