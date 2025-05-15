Ottawa baseball tops Rochelle in I-8: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Baseball

Ottawa 8, Rochelle 3: At Rochelle, the Pirates (14-13, 6-7) scored four times in the opening inning to jumpstart the Interstate 8 Conference triumph over the Hubs.

Jaxson Cooper (two RBIs) and Jacob Rosetto (RBI) and had two hits for Ottawa, while Colt Bryson had a pair of runs batted in and Brendyn Fuchs a single RBI. Adam Swanson (7 IP, 6 H, 3 R 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K) earned the complete-game win on the hill.

Sandwich 10, Woodstock 9: At Sandwich, the Indians (17-14, 12-2) used a walk-off RBI single by Wyatt Gregory in the bottom of the seventh to complete a come-from-behind win and clinch a share of the Kishwaukee River Conference title.

Braden Behringer (double, two RBIs) had three hits for Sandwich, while Nick Michalek and Jeffrey Ashley (RBI) each had two hits. Cash White added two RBIs. Chase Clark (⅔ IP, 1 K) was the winning pitcher in relief of starter Behringer (6⅓ IP, 11 H, 9 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K).

Hall 6, Fieldcrest 1: At Wenona, the Knights dropped to 13-12 with the loss to the Red Devils.

Losing pitcher Layten Gerdes (4 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) had two of Fieldcrest’s five hits and the lone RBI, while Drew Overocker doubled.

Softball

Hall 20, Fieldcrest 5 (4 inn.): At Minonk, the Red Devils scored nine times in the third inning in defeating the Knights (0-15).

TeriLynn Timmerman doubled and tripled for Fieldcrest, while Emry Conroy had two RBIs. Lexi Watkins and Olivia Bernardi each drove in a run.

Girls track and field

Sandwich’s Sundara Weber scorches the field in the 3200 run Wednesday, May 14, 2025, during Sectionals at Sterling High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Sandwich qualifies seven athletes for state meet: At the Class 2A Sterling Sectional, junior Sunny Weber won both the 1600-meter run (5 minutes, 7.24 seconds) and 3200 (10:47.13), while sophomore Delanie Card finished first in the 400 (1:00.76) to punch their tickets to the state meet at eastern Illinois University on May 22-24.

Sandwich finished fifth of the 16 competing teams with 53 points.

Sandwich sophomore Alayla Harris placed eighth in the 100 hurdles but equaled the state qualifying time and will move on, as will the 4X800 relay team of Joanna Rivera, Erin Lissman, Emily Urbanski and Kayla Kressin that finished second in 10:07.31.

Sandwich’s Kayla Kressin finishes her team’s qualifying 4x800 race Wednesday, May 14, 2025, during Sectionals at Sterling High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Flanagan-Cornell’s Armstrong headed to Class 1A state in four events: At the Class 1A Maroa-Forsyth Sectional, Falcons freshman Abbi Armstrong won both the 200 (26.02) and long jump (5.22 meters), finished third in the 100 (12.88) but with a state qualifying time, and helped anchor the 4X200 relay team (1:49.55) with Alivia Waschle, Kaylee Delheimer and Gabby Jacobs to third place but under the state standard time. F-C finished seventh of the 16 teams with 42 points.

No Class 3A state advancers for Ottawa from Rock Island: At Class 3A Rock Island Sectional, the Pirates had top 10 finishes from Sam Ruiz (discus, 7th), Isabella Markey (100 hurdles, 9th), Shaylen Quinn (400, 10th), Karsyn Moore (high jump, 10th) and Savannah Markey (long jump, 10th), but none reached state qualifying standards.

No Class 2A state advancers for Streator from Rock Falls: At Class 2A Rock Falls Sectional, the Bulldogs had top 10 finishes from Sonia Proksa (high jump, 7th; 100, 9th; long jump, 10th), Leah Krohe (shot put, 5th), Ella Chalkey (shot put, 10th) and Kinslee Sweeden (discus, 6th), but none reached state qualifying standards.