Seneca softball tops St. Bede, finishes off 2nd straight unbeaten TCC season: The Times Tuesday roundup

Softball

Seneca 5, St. Bede 2: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish (29-0, 14-0) closed out an undefeated TCC season with the win over the Bruins.

It is Seneca’s second straight unbeaten league title and extended a 37-game conference win streak.

Hayden Pfeifer (7 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 12 K) earned the pitching win for Seneca. Lexie Buis (home run, RBI) and Alyssa Zellers (two stolen bases) each had two hits, while Audry McNabb smacked a double.

Wilmington 10, Streator 3: At Wilmington, the Bulldogs dropped to 9-19 overall and 6-8 in ICE action with the loss to the Wildcats.

Joyce Walkling doubled for Streator, while Morgan Kostal, Caitlin Talty and Kyleigh Essman each drove in a run. Makenna Ondrey (6 IP, 8 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K) was tagged with the loss.

Makayla Backos

Marquette 14, Midland 1 (5 inn.): At rural Varna, the Crusaders (22-6, 9-5) scored 10 runs in the fourth in the TCC victory over the Timberwolves.

Makayla Backos (double, triple, three RBIs) and Kinley Rick (double) each had three hits to lead Marquette’s 16-hit attack. Taylor Cuchra (RBI), Caleigh Rick and Payton Anderson (RBI) added two hits apiece. Hunter Hopkins and Kealey Rick each had two RBIs. Savanah Erickson (5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K) earned the win in the circle.

Newark senior Dottie Wood (Brian Hoxsey)

Newark 11, Somonauk/Leland 0 (6 inn.): At Somonauk, Dottie Wood fired a three-hit shutout with no walks and eight strikeouts and smacked a two-run homer for Newark (15-13-1, 8-1) in the LTC win over the Bobcats.

Rylie Carlson (two doubles, RBI) and Bailey Schutter (double, RBI) each had two hits for Newark.

Losing pitcher Kaydence Eade doubled for S/L (7-12, 4-5).

Yorkville Christian 10, Earlville 6 (9 inn.): At Earlville, the Red Raiders fell to 10-9 with the loss to the Mustangs, which scored four times in the ninth.

Audrey Scherer (RBI) had three hits for Earlville, while Bailey Miller (triple, two RBIs), Mya Ramey and Addie Scherer (solo home run) each had two hits. Addie Scherer (7 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 11 K) suffered the loss.

Marengo 13, Sandwich 3 (6 inn.): At Marengo, the Indians (12-10, 8-6) were outhit 13-5 in the Kishwaukee River Conference loss.

Abigail Johnson had a solo home run for Sandwich, while Jillian Freemon and losing pitcher Brooklyn Marks each doubled.

Girls soccer

Ottawa 6, Plano 1: At King Field, Chloe Carmona scored four times and Georgia Kirkpatrick twice for the Pirates (8-9) in the win over the Reapers.

Ayla Covalsky had a pair of assists, while Jasmine Resendez, Kindley Moore, Avery Cap and Kirkpatrick added single helpers.

Baseball

Marquette 15, Midland 5: At rural Varna, the Crusaders (26-3, 15-1) scored five times in the first inning to jumpstart the victory over the Timberwolves in the Tri-County Conference finale.

Connor Baker (double, RBI) had four of Marquette’s 19 hits. Alec Novotney (two stolen bases) and Sam Mitre (double) each had three hits, while Anthony Couch (double, three RBIs) and Caden Durdan (RBI) and Easton Debernardi (double, RBI) had two hits apiece. Jaxon Higgins (Win, 6 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 11 K) and Debernardi (1 IP, 2 K) combined efforts on the mound.

Wilmington 6, Streator 0: At Wilmington, the Wildcats kept the Bulldogs (10-18, 4-10) off the scoreboard for the second straight day in the Illinois Central Eight Conference win.

Blaize Bressner and Carson Shinkey each doubled for two of Streator’s three hits. Clay Christoff (4⅔ IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K) took the loss.

Dwight 8, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 0: At rural Streator, the Trojans exploded for seven runs in the top of the seventh to take the TCC game over the Warriors (2-17, 1-13).

Nolan Price, Sam Schmitz and Reece Pelnarsh all singled for WFC, while Connor Dodge suffered the pitching loss.

St. Bede 8, Seneca 2: At Seneca, the Bruins plated three runs in the first and took advantage of seven errors in the TCC triumph over the Fighting Irish (8-21, 4-12).

Brant Roe and Joey Arnold each had three hits for Seneca, while Cam Shriey drove in both runs. Paxton Giertz (4⅓ IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 5 K) was saddled with the loss on the hill.

Sandwich 10, Mendota 4: At Mendota, the Indians (16-14) scored twice in the sixth and four times in the seventh in the win over the Trojans.

Griffin Somlock (double, two RBIs) had three hits for Sandwich, while Jefferey Ashley (three RBIs) and Chase Clark each had two hits. Winning pitcher Nick Michalek (6 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K) had two RBIs.

Hinckley-Big Rock 12, Earlville 4: At Earlville, the Royals outhit the Red Raiders 14-6 in the Little Ten Conference win.

Aaden Browder (two RBIs) and Grady Harp each had two hits for Earlville (8-11, 6-6), while Lane Rohrer doubled and Joe Clifford had an RBI. Browder (5 IP, 7 ER, 1 BB, 5 K) took the loss.