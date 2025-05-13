Solar energy site goes live in Oglesby this week

District politicians and local officials cut the ribbon during a ceremony marking the launch of Oglesby’s new solar project on Haul Road, between the Oglesby Fire Department and the water tower. From left: Jim Ellis, Altorfer Cat vice president; Dominic Rivara, former Oglesby mayor; state Rep. Amy Briel; state Sen. Sue Rezin; Kevin Gaden, IMEA president and CEO; and Oglesby Mayor Jason Curran. (Photo Provided by Ellen Woehrmann)

A new solar project in Oglesby is officially operational, generating carbon-free electricity for the city and its residents.

Located on Haul Road, between the Oglesby Fire Department and the water tower, the solar array is expected to generate 678 MWh (Megawatt-hours) in its first year, enough to power about 70 homes in the area.

The concept for the project began nearly seven years ago, and as of Monday, the 500-kilowatt solar site is online.

Oglesby Mayor Jason Curran explained the long history of the project and what it means for the city’s future.

“The first conversation I believe was about eight years ago, initiated by Commissioner [Dominic] Rivara at the time,” Curran said. “And the very first application was submitted by Commissioner [Tom] Argubright.”

“It’s been a long journey, but we’re excited that this vision has finally become a reality.”

The mayor also expressed his gratitude for the efforts of those involved in the project.

He emphasized that although wind and solar may not solve all their power needs, they represent an important step.

“While wind and solar aren’t the ultimate solutions to all our power needs, they are certainly a step in the right direction,” Curran said.

After gaining approval from the Oglesby City Council, Commissioner of Public Property Rich Baldridge worked closely with the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency to oversee the build and ensure the project stayed on track.

IMEA entered into a Power Purchase Agreement with Altorfer Inc. to build, develop and operate the solar site.

The project is one of nine solar developments across the state supported by IMEA, a wholesale electricity provider serving 32 member communities, including Oglesby.

According to IMEA’s press release, this project is part of the agency’s long-term goal to achieve a net-zero power supply portfolio by 2050.

“I’m proud that Oglesby is now part of IMEA’s push for renewable energy, especially since the agency’s renewable energy output is significantly higher than the state average,” Curran said.

For more details on the project and its energy output, visit the IMEA website.