Marquette baseball sweeps round robin; Sandwich boys track wins at Genoa: The Times Saturday Roundup

Baseball

Marquette 9, Champaign Centennial 2; Marquette 7, Tolono Unity 5: In a three-team round robin hosted by Tolono Unity on Saturday, the Crusaders ran their season mark to 24-3 ahead of this coming week’s final Tri-County Conference series against Midland.

Versus Centennial, Anthony Couch (7 IP, 2 ER, 8 K) pitched a complete-game five-hitter, surrendering a couple of early runs but holding the Chargers there until Marquette’s offense broke through with a six-run third inning. Sam Mitre (two RBIs) homered, Keaton Davis (two hits, two RBIs) and Alec Novotney (RBI) both doubled, and Jaxsen Higgins (two RBIs) added a key hit.

Against the hosts, Marquette again rallied from an early deficit with seven combined runs scored in the third and fourth. Couch (single, home run, three RBIs), and Davis (two singles, RBI) led the offense in support of winning reliever Grant Dose (5 IP, 1 ER, 0 K) and starter Easton DeBernardi (2 IP, 2 ER, 0 K).

St. Bede 11, Newark 3: At Peru, the visiting Norsemen (11-17) had their nine hits effectively scattered by three Bruins pitchers.

Eastin McBroom had three hits and an RBI, and Toby Steffen contributed two hits and two runs scored for Newark. Jackson Walker (2 2/3 IP, 2 ER, 1 K) suffered the pitching loss.

Girls track and field

Seneca scores 3rd at G-K Invite: At the Genoa-Kingston Invitational contested Saturday, Seneca (93 team points) was third, Newark (61) fifth, Sandwich (31) ninth and Somonauk/Leland (8) tied for 15th in a 17-team field, with Johnsburg (110) edging the hosts for the title.

Times-area event winners included: for Newark – Addison Ness (10.65 meters in the triple jump); for Seneca – Lila Coleman (5.08 in the long jump), Tess Carlson (3.36 in the pole vault), Evelyn O’Connor (5:21.13 in the 1,600) and the 4x800 relay of Julie Mueller, Natalie Misener, Tenley Yandell and O’Connor (10:33.52); and for Sandwich – Joanna Rivera (2:27.69 in the 800).

Boys track and field

Sandwich champs, Seneca 2nd at G-K: at the Genoa-Kingston Invitational, Sandwich (101 team points) placed first, Seneca (75.5) second, Somonauk/Leland (36) 10th and Newark (18) 14th in a 15-team field.

Event winners for Times-area schools included: Sandwich’s Simeion Harris (50.46 seconds in the 400), Somonauk/Leland’s Landin Stillwell (10:09.34 in the 3,200), Seneca’s Colton Pumphrey in two events (16.28 in the 110 hurdles; 42.15 in the 300 hurdles), Sandwich’s Luis Murillo (15.53 meters in the shot put), Sandwich’s Jacob Ross (4.65 in the pole vault), Seneca’s Matt Stach (6.62 in the long jump), Somonauk/Leland’s 4x800 relay of Jackson Brockway, Gunnar Swenson, Stillwell and Caden Hamer (8:22.04) and Sandwich’s 4x100 relay of Nathan Hill, Harris, Kayden Page and Devin Adams-Dunn (44.43).