Starved Rock Country Community Foundation awards $1,000 for ‘Rumblin’ on the River Showdown’

Rumblin on the River Showdown committee members Holly Marsh of Earlville and Carter Gualandri of Grand Ridge with Starved Rock Country Community Foundation President Fran Brolley. On May 5, the group toured the La Salle County Fairgrounds, home of the Showdown on June 28-29. (Photo provided by Chris Utegg)

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation recently awarded a $1,000 community grant for the third annual “Rumblin’ on the River Showdown,” an elite livestock exhibition for youths ages 5 to 21.

The 2025 show, “Where Champions Roar,” is expected to draw 250 to 300 exhibitors Saturday, June 28, and Sunday, June 29, to the La Salle County Fairgrounds, said Chris Utegg of Grand Ridge, who is Rumblin’ on the River president.

The event is an opportunity for youth to exhibit cattle, sheep, goats and swine.

“Our goal is to keep youth rooted in agriculture and to have a rewarding experience,” Utegg said. “No exhibitor goes away empty-handed.”

She said livestock exhibitors from north-central and northern Illinois are “ecstatic” to have a show closer to home. Utegg has high expectations for the annual event.

“Our long-term goal is to become the elite four-species jackpot weekend in the Midwest,” Utegg said.

For information on SRCCF community grants, visit srccf.org/grant-information, call 815-252-2906, or stop in to the office at 116 W. Lafayette St., Ottawa.