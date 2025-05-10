Patient care tech from medical/surgical unit at OSF St. Elizabeth receives Sunflower Award

OSF HealthCare St. Elizabeth Medical Center announced Karla Martinez-Santoyo, a patient care tech from the medical/surgical inpatient unit, recently received the Sunflower Award.

Martinez-Santoyo has been a staff member with OSF HealthCare for nearly three years.

“Karla is certainly deserving of this recognition,” said Heather Bomstad, vice president and chief nursing officer at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center. “The Sunflower Award highlights the extraordinary impact our non-nursing team members have on patients, and Karla is a shining example of that commitment.”

In a nomination, a patient’s family member shared: “It was her first surgery, and she was very nervous. Afterward, she was in a lot of pain and discomfort. While there are many people to thank, Karla stood out for her exceptional care, kindness and professionalism. Her dedication was inspiring and helped create a calm, easy-going and reassuring environment. Despite the discomfort, she could still laugh, thanks to Karla. She truly made a difference during her stay at OSF. Karla is amazing and absolutely deserves to be recognized!”

OSF HealthCare encourages patients, family members and fellow staff to recognize caregivers who have provided exceptional care and service by nominating them for an award to honor their dedication. For more information about the DAISY and Sunflower Awards or to submit a nomination, visit: https://www.osfhealthcare.org/foundation/donate-now/ways-to-give/express-gratitude