Oglesby schools to meet with special education parents May 19

Oglesby Elementary Schools will hold a meeting for parents of special education students at 2 p.m. Monday, May 19, at Lincoln Elementary School.

The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss the district’s plans for providing special education services to students with disabilities who attend private schools and home schools within the district for the 2025-26 school year.

If you are a parent of a home-schooled student who has been or may be identified with a disability and you reside within the boundaries of Oglesby School District #125, you are urged to attend.