Jim Nugent takes over as women’s basketball coach at Sauk

Former Bureau Valley girls basketball coach Jim Nugent has been named as the new women's basketball coach at Sauk Valley. (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

Jim Nugent has coached in many roles since arriving at Bureau Valley in 2014.

He coached varsity girls basketball for three years, sophomore boys basketball for three years, F/S baseball for four years, JFL for five years, F/S softball for one year and most recently coached junior high boys and girls basketball.

Previously, he coached junior high sports at Bradford and Lostant and served as athletic director.

He has picked up a new title as the women’s basketball coach at Sauk Valley Community College. He will take on the task of rejuvenating a program that saw last year’s season canceled after just four games. No reason was disclosed at the time of the season pause.

Nugent took a timeout after resigning as girls coach and wanted to watch his son, Mac, play his senior year at Bureau Valley. With his youngest child, Mya, who will be a junior and nearly out of the household, he was ready to get back in the game as a head coach.

“My plan was to always go back and get a head coaching job. This one opened up. I feel like I have good qualifications. I’m looking for a new challenge, too,” Nugent said.

“Coach (BV’s Jason) Marquis always said and I always pass this on to my kids, make yourself uncomfortable and strive for something you don’t think is in your reach, you’ll surprise yourself. The words I tell my kids I live by myself. I’m always trying to challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone.

“I have my own goals and things I want to achieve when I finally hang up my whistle and I’m done coaching. I want to achieve things I set out to do in the profession and I felt like coaching at the junior college level is a new challenge and opportunity for me to improve myself and hopefully help some kids along the way.”

Nugent said he especially enjoys the tasks of watching film and scouting opponents, which is done very little at the junior high level.

At this time, there is only one of five freshman, Kirra Gibson of Sterling, returning from last year’s Sauk roster. Nugent has been busy recruiting area players to fill his roster.

“A lot of the kids already have plans where they’re going. I’ve been sending out emails and trying to talk to coaches I know,” he said.

Nugent compiled a 44-39 record in three seasons as the BV girls coach from 2016-19, capped by back to back 18-win seasons.

Nugent’s seventh grade boys basketball team won Bureau Valley’s first Starved Rock Conference championship last year since joining the conference in 2019.

He teaches junior high PE and driver’s ed at Bureau Valley.