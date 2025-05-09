Illinois Valley students shine at 55th Cultural Interpretation Contest

More than 75 students from across the Illinois Valley participated in the 55th Annual Northern Illinois Chapter of the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese Cultural Interpretation Contest at on Saturday, May 3 at Matthiessen Auditorium at La Salle-Peru High School. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

More than 75 students from the Illinois Valley took part in a Cultural Interpretation Contest on Saturday, May 3, at Matthiessen Auditorium, La Salle-Peru High School said in a Friday news release.

“The contest is an excellent opportunity for students to experience culture outside the classroom,” L-P said in a news release. “The contest includes categories in poetry recitation, music-vocal or instrumental, and art-replica/creative work/model.”

Students from L-P, Mendota High School and Shepherd Middle School in Ottawa participated in 55th Annual Northern Illinois Chapter of the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese Cultural Interpretation Contest.

The art category had seven sub categories and the winners are as follows:

Graphite Drawing:

First place: Janae Carr, of MHS.

Second place: KJ Gallik, of L-P.

Third place: Crystal Garcia, of MHS.

Colored Pencil Drawing:

First place: Andrea Luaisa,of L-P.

Second place: Lydia Steinbach,of L-P.

Third place: Jocelyn Martinez, of L-P.

Acrylic Painting:

First place: Grace Newman, of L-P.

Second place: Victoria Campbell, of L-P.

Third place: Darlyn Tejada-Guardado, of L-P.

Mixed Media:

First place: Yoselin Carlos, of L-P.

Second place: Stephanie Casas, of MHS.

Third place: Jameson Hill, of L-P.

Fiber Arts:

First place: Megan Stasiak, of L-P.

Second place: Sophia Woods, of L-P.

Third place: Andrea Leyva, of L-P.

Watercolor:

First place: Emily Castañeda, of L-P.

Second place: Claire Boudreau, of L-P.

Third place: Adalberto Castañeda, of L-P.

Creative Art-2D/3D:

First place: Kathy Baltazar, of L-P.

Second place: Mia Perez, of L-P.

Third place: Dorina Purelku, of L-P.

Best of Show Original Art: Victoria Campbell, of L-P, with Perros Perdidos.

Best of Show - Grace Newman, of L-P, with Portrait of Antioneta Rivas Mercado.

People’s Choice Award- Stephanie Casas, L-P, with Nadie es Ilegal en Tierra Robada MHS.

Poetry:

First place: Cam Rankin, of L-P,

First place (Native Speaker): Alicia Martin Muriel, of L-P.

Instrumental:

First place: 13-piece ensemble, of SHS, (Susie Adams, Emerson Buck, Natalie Dettmann, Landon Fritz, Raidynn Fuller, Mady Govero, Landon Gustafson, Ireland Kelley, Elaina Kimes, Inara Mann, Eduardo Navarro, Ashlyn Olesen, Jace Sandoval)

Second place: Ella Lewis, of MHS,

Third place: Clarissa Casas, of L-P.

Dance:

First place: Marley Escatel and Anna Riva,of L-P.

Second place: Ryanna Díaz, Diana González, Guliana Aguirre of L-P.

Vocal:

First place: Cam Rankin, of L-P, (Non-Heritage)

First place: (Heritage): Ismael Mejia and Alonso Mandujano, of L-P.

Second place (Heritage): Adrian Soto, of L-P.

Third place: (Heritage) Damian Cortes, of L-P.

Grand Prize Winner:

Cam Rankin, of L-P, he earned the highest point total by receiving first place in Poetry Recitation and Vocal and by participating in the art portion of the contest.