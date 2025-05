New Life Community Church at 1400 Old Indian Town Road in Henry will be having a tea party and a special rock painting activity at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 16. Photo by Candace H. Johnson for Shaw Local News Network (Candace H.Johnson)

New Life Community Church at 1400 Old Indian Town Road in Henry will be having a tea party and a special rock painting activity at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 16.

Call or text Patti at 309-857-5658 for more information. Supplies are provided.