Thank You Teacher Letters 2025: News Tribune

Heuser, Swett, Bellino, Bertolino, Faley, Fox (Ottawa High School): I am a fellow teacher thanking the special educators on the 300 floor at Ottawa High School. This year, my classroom was moved the 300 floor which is occupied by some of the hardest working educators I have met in my entire career. They have strong knowledge of their students, find ways to make kids feel seen and “shine,” and never, ever give up. As co-workers, they are supportive, great listeners, and a joy to be around. Being a teacher is definitely emotionally challenging, but I am thankful to work such strong women who value their career, co-workers, and students. Ashley Carls

Jan Benning, Oglesby Lincoln School: Thank you for caring for the kids the way you do! You have always taught with your heart, no matter the circumstance. Congrats on 35 years of teaching! Wyatt Barnhart

Holly Rapp- Tonica: Ms Rapp has been the definition of excellent teacher, athletic director, and coach. She is the definition of what a teacher should be. She goes above and beyond in every role she has and makes education and sports tons of fun.. Owen White

Kriss Criss Northview School: Thank you for all that you do—you are truly amazing, caring, and a wonderful source of positive energy! Lorenca Neziri

Brittany Martin- Northwest Elementary School: Thank you for always showing up & teaching our kids with a smile on your face. Your positivity & bubbly personality radiate through you into your students. We are so thankful to have you as our daughter’s teacher! Parker Sampson

Chloe Cinnotto Northview Elementary: Thank you for all of the math mysteries! They are the best! Thank you for all the fun we have in your class! You are the best! Joslyn Urbanc

Carly Christman: Thank you for teaching me, helping me learning, reading books to me, and for playing games with us! You are a big help to me and I appreciate you! Joslyn Urbanc

Mackenzie Smoode: Thankyou for everything. Ramses Salazar

Taylor Buck Ladd Grade School: Taylor, thank you for being someone I look up to each & everyday for my own classroom in the near future!🍎🥰 Kam Gambiani

Janice Campbell, Mendota Township Highschool: Being with high schoolers for more than 35+ years can get very tiring. Even more if you are teaching a different language!But Mrs. Campbell my Spanish language teacher has always expected the best from my class and myself. She has always been the teacher that I look forward to during the day and the one I can be myself around with. She made a classroom feel like a second family because being able to talk about our day or goof around came so easy when it came to her. As her teaching career comes to an end I would say Campbell put her students first always. She has always wanted to see us succeed and learn more about our culture whether that was the past or just writing material. Mrs Campbell will always be the best Spanish teacher my class could have for our high-school years because she always made us laugh during a class period even if we were not having the best day. Kashia Ortega Jaramillo

Michelle “Micki” Jewett, Marquette Academy: A Superhero in the Classroom. Teachers are special people, but it takes a true educational superhero to teach preschool students. Miss Micki and her team are just that—superheroes. As both a parent and an educator myself, I have seen firsthand the dedication and patience it takes to guide young learners. Preschoolers come in at all different levels, with unique needs and personalities, and shaping them into curious, confident students is no small task. Miss Micki makes this magic appear effortless. She is not only a fantastic teacher—she is a champion for every child in her care. She always has a handle on my daughter’s special medical circumstances, ensuring she is safe, supported, and thriving. She is organized, thorough, and deeply committed to helping each child reach their individual best. Beyond academics, Miss Micki nurtures the social-emotional growth that is so critical at this age. She helps her students learn how to express themselves, navigate friendships, and build confidence—all in a warm and caring environment. My daughter absolutely adores Miss Micki. She feels loved, cared for, and excited to learn every single day. There is no greater gift as a parent than knowing your child is in a classroom where they feel safe, valued, and happy. We are beyond grateful for Miss Micki and her incredible team. Thank you for your patience, your kindness, and your unwavering dedication to the youngest learners. You are shaping the foundation of their education, and we are so lucky to have you! With heartfelt appreciation, Melanie & Ava Lukacsy. Ava Lukacsy

Ann Bruch , IVCC -Nursing: Ann, you are the best instructor ever!! Thank you for sharing your intelligence with us. I have never had a teacher make such a big impact on my life, I would go to nursing school over and over and over again , just for you! Marianna Rosales

Madyson Hiester Lasalle Lincoln Jr. High: Thank you for being awesome! Your class goes bye so fast because “time flies when you’re having fun”. Words can’t express how much I enjoy having you as a teacher! Keep being funny and kind! Ava Busche

Heather Francis DePue Unit School: Thank you for helping me on my rough days. Thank you for helping me learn to express myself through music. You are an amazing teacher. You are simply the best! Xiomara Mejia

Brandi Lequia - Putnam County High School: Thank you for being you! Lily Thompson

Ms. Mara Roesler: Ms. Mara’s teaching approach is adaptive to everyone’s needs and makes learning more fun. She accepts input from students creating an engaging classroom. She’s happy and empathetic, and kind. She cares about her students and their success. Rob Lewis