Spring Valley letter carriers to stamp out hunger

The second Saturday in May is USPS Letter Carriers annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

The second Saturday in May is USPS Letter Carriers annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

This is the nation’s largest single-day food drive, having collected over a billion pounds of food since it began in 1993. Residents of Spring Valley will receive postcards asking them to participate.

On Saturday, May 10, volunteers will be headquartered at the Food Pantry, 500 N. Terry St., Spring Valley, as well as following carriers collecting donations.

“School will soon be out for the summer,” said Jan Martin, Hall Township Food Pantry director, “which always means an increase in the number of families coming to the pantry. With holidays behind us, the Stamp Out Hunger Drive becomes a very important food-raising event. Thank you in advance to our donors and, of course, to Spring Valley’s letter carriers.”

Nonperishable food items are most requested: cereal, pasta, rice, canned meals (soups, chili, pasta), jelly, pudding/fruit cups and macaroni and cheese cups.

Donors are asked to put groceries by their mailboxes or on their front porches early as volunteers will drive around and collect groceries beginning at 9 a.m.

Anyone inadvertently missed during pick-up times is asked to call the pantry at 815-663-2085 and someone will run over.

The collection will benefit Hall Township Food Pantry, which serves more than 1,000 people a month including residents of Arlington, Bureau, Cherry, Dalzell, DePue, Hollowayville, Ladd and Seatonville.