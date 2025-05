FILE - Surgeons work on a kidney during a transplant surgical procedure in Washington on June 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Molly Riley, File) (Molly Riley/AP)

Dani Holland interviews Elliott and Renee Kwiatek. Renee was a living donor for her husband Elliott for a new kidney. They live in La Salle with their 16-year-old son Merrick and dog Hudson.

For more information about being a living donor, go to kidneyregistry.com.

