Makayla Backos, Marquette hit past Pontiac: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Softball

Marquette 16, Pontiac 8: At Pontiac, the Crusaders (19-5) scored eight times in the second inning to take control of the game against the Indians.

Makayla Backos (triple, home run, two RBIs) led Marquette with three hits, while Hunter Hopkins (double, home run, four RBIs), Kealey Rick (double, RBI), Lily Brewer and Kinley Rick each had two hits. Savanah Erickson (RBI) and Taylor Cuchra each doubled. Hopkins (7 IP, 11 H, 6 ER, 3 BB, 4 K) earned the pitching triumph.

Wheaton St. Francis 11, Somonauk/Leland 1 (6 inn.): At Wheaton, the Spartans scored five in the third to take control against the Bobcats (7-11).

Brooke Bahrey (double, RBI) had two of S/L’s three hits in the game, while Kaydence Eade (5⅔ IP, 3 ER, 5 K) suffered the loss.

Lexington/Ridgeview 15, Fieldcrest 4: At Minonk, the Minutemen scored eight time in the first inning to jumpstart the HOIC win over the Knights (0-14, 0-10).

TeriLynn Timmerman had two hits, including a home run, and an RBI for Fieldcrest, with Lexi Watkins and Olivia Bernardi (RBI) adding singles.

Girls soccer

Ottawa 6, Rochelle 0: At King Field, the Pirates were (6-9, 3-6) led by a hat trick from Chloe Carmona to top the Hubs in the Interstate 8 Conference match.

Avery Cap, Georgia Kirkpatrick and Ayla Covalsky also scored for Ottawa. Covalsky also had a pair of assists, while Kalie Anderson, Jaylah Cortez and Kirkpatrick had single helpers. Ana Zeglis earned the shutout in net.

Boys tennis

Ottawa 3, Lincoln-Way Central 2: At Henderson-Guenther Tennis Facility, the Pirates slipped past the Knights.

Ottawa’s No. 1 singles Evan Krafft earned a 6-3, 7-5 win, while the No. 1 doubles of Noah Gross and Ayden Sexton (6-2, 6-0) and No. 3 duo of Caden Walter and Landon Sawin (6-3, 6-2) also posted victories.

Baseball

Sandwich 12, Marengo 7: At Marengo, the Indians (14-13, 11-2) kept their hopes for a share of the Kishwaukee River Conference title along with Johnsburg (12-2 RVC) alive with the triumph.

Braden Behringer (three RBIs) and Anthony Wade (double) each had three hits for Sandwich, while Nick Michalek and Jeffery Ashley (RBI) had two hits apiece. Behringer (6⅓ IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 6 K) earned the win on the mound with Chase Clark recording the final two outs.

Fieldcrest 4, Lexington 3: At Wenona, the Knights (12-9, 6-4) pushed across two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to earn the come from behind Heart of Illinois Conference victory over the Minutemen.

Jordan Heider was 3 for 3 with two triples and an RBI for Fieldcrest, while Eli Gerdes and Lucas May knocked in runs and Drew Overocker doubled. Lucas Anson recorded the final out of the top of the seventh to get the win in relief of starter Layten Gerdes (6⅔ IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 K).