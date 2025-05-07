Streator arsonist charged with new felony

A Streator man on probation for arson – he had set fire to the New Brite Spot in Ottawa in 2023 – has been arrested on a new felony. John F. Smith will be held in La Salle County Jail.

Smith, 45, was charged with felony retail theft more than $300 at 12:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of North Bloomington Street, Streator police said. Among the items recovered were a crossbow and arrows. The charge is a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years in prison.

At a Wednesday hearing, Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Matt Kidder asked for Smith to be held, citing the fact Smith is on 48 months’ probation for arson – Smith was at one point deemed unfit for trial – and has not complied with the terms of his probation.

Public Defender Ryan Hamer argued that Smith had been cooperative with the mental health professional who’d deemed him unfit, making Smith a good candidate to comply this go-around if placed on confinement.

Hamer also pointed out Smith’s new charge is not a violent offense – “He wasn’t brandishing it (the crossbow) or using it” – and does not pose a threat the public.

La Salle County Circuit Judge Michelle A. Vescogni was unconvinced and ordered Smith held. He will next appear for arraignment on May 23.

Smith had previously pleaded guilty to Class 2 arson for setting an April 15, 2023, fire at the New Brite Spot Family Restaurant in Ottawa. At that time, Smith had no previous criminal history so prosecutors agreed to reporting probation plus special conditions.