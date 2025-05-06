Steve Maltas sworn in as Oglesby fire chief

Steve Maltas (right) is Oglesby's new fire chief and Jess Kohr (left) is assistant chief. The Oglesby City Council installed both men Monday, May 5, 2025, following the retirement of longtime Chief Ron Popurella. (Photo provided by Steve Maltas)

Oglesby has a new fire chief and assistant fire chief.

Monday, the Oglesby City Council appointed Steve Maltas fire chief, replacing the retired Ron Popurella. Jess Kohr was named assistant fire chief.

Maltas has more than 30 years fire service experience, having begun his career in Utica.

“I am excited to follow all the chiefs before me and keep the department moving forward,” Maltas said in a statement. “I know the job won’t be easy, but with having the support from our neighboring chiefs that makes it a little easier.

“We work side by side with a lot of great departments, and I know they will help us when needed. That is what the brotherhood of the fire service is all about.”

Separately, the council finalized an annexation agreement with Illinois Valley Community College and granted a special use permit.

Finally, the council certified the April 1 election results and then swore in Commissioner Hilary Moyle, who ran unopposed.