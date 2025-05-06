Ottawa baseball, softball both record one-run I-8 victories: The Times Monday Roundup

Baseball

Ottawa 5, Sycamore 4: At King Field in Ottawa on Monday, the host Pirates improved to 12-11 overall, 4-5 in the Interstate 8 Conference with the one-run victory. Ottawa scored three times in the first and twice more in the fourth, then survived Sycamore’s four-run top of the fifth by holding the Spartans scoreless thereafter.

Noah Marvin (2 2/3 IP, 0 R, 1 K) picked up the save for starter and winning pitcher George Shumway (4 1/3 IP, 1 ER, 4 K). Pacing the Pirates offense were Lucas Farabaugh (two singles, two RBIs), Jacob Rosetto (two singles) and Colt Bryson (RBI).

Ottawa is scheduled to resume the three-game set Tuesday at Sycamore.

Lisle 4, Streator 1: At Lisle, the visiting Bulldogs (9-15 overall, 3-8 Illinois Central Eight) managed just three hits and one run in support of starting and losing pitcher Jake Hagie (5 IP, 4 ER, 8 K).

Clay Christoff provided Streator’s lone RBI in the fourth inning to make it a one-run ballgame.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Lisle on Tuesday to conclude the ICE series.

Newark 4, Beecher 2: At Newark, the host Norsemen (11-14 overall) led throughout in picking up the nonconference triumph, David Ulrich (7 IP, 2 ER, 6 K) notching the complete-game, five-hit victory.

Payton Wills doubled and drove home two runs for Newark, with Eastin McBroom adding a single and one RBI.

Somonauk 2, Serena 1: At Somonauk, the host Bobcats earned the Little Ten Conference win, Somonauk’s three pitchers – Landon Johnson (win, 4 IP, 0 ER, 4 K), Aldo Resendez (2 IP, 0 R, 2 K) and Noah Brandt (save, 1 IP, 0 R, 3 K) outdueling the Huskers’ Beau Raikes (6 IP, 1 ER, 10 K).

Sophomore cleanup hitter Luke Hartsell had the game’s lone RBI for Somonauk and was also the only player with multiple hits, both doubles.

For Serena (5-14 overall, 3-8 Little Ten), Raikes doubled as part of a four-hit day.

Earlville 3, Hiawatha 0: At Kirkland, the visiting Red Raiders (6-9 overall, 5-4 Little Ten) shut out the Hawks thanks to a complete game three-hitter twirled by Aaden Browder (7 IP, 0 R, 6 K).

James Henne singled and had the game’s lone RBI, while Easton Fruit provided a pair of hits for the victors.

Softball

Newark 8, St. Bede 6: At Peru, the visiting Norsemen (11-13-1 overall) notched the nonconference “W,” with Rylie Carlson singling, doubling, tripling and driving in a run.

Also leading support of winning pitcher Dottie Wood (7 IP, 4 ER, 9 K) were Kate Bromeland (hit, two RBIs), Presley Hauge (hit, two RBIs), Brooklyn Wallin (two hits, one RBI) and Cayla Pottinger (two hits, one RBI).

Ottawa 2, Morris 1: At Morris, the visiting Pirates (14-7 overall, 4-3 Interstate 8) received solo home runs off the bats of Bobbi Snook and Piper Lewis, and Adelynn Russell (7 IP, 1 ER, 3 K) made it hold up with a five-hit complete game as Ottawa completed the I-8 sweep.

The home runs – both coming in the fourth inning – were the Pirates’ only hits of the day against Morris’ Mylie Hughes (7 IP, 2 ER, 4 K) and turned a one-run deficit into the one-run margin of victory.

Streator 7, Lisle 0: At Lisle, the visiting Bulldogs (8-17 overall, 4-7 Illinois Central Eight) scored once in the top of the first, twice in the third and four times in the fifth, more than enough for Makenna Ondrey (7 IP, 0 R, 16 K), who pitched a complete-game one-hitter with only two walks allowed.

Ondrey also led the attack at the plate, tagging three doubles and adding a single, an RBI and three runs scored. Morgan Kostal doubled twice and drove home three runs, Caitlin Talty had two hits and an RBI, and Kieran Black provided one hit and one run batted in.

Streator hosts the Lions on Tuesday.

Sandwich 3, Harvard 0: At Harvard, the visiting Indians (9-8 overall, 6-4 Kishwaukee River) rode a complete-game, one-hit shutout from winning pitcher Brooklyn Marks (7 IP, 0 R, 13 K) and a two-run homer off the bat of Aubrey Cyr to notch the KRC victory.

Hannah Decker also had a hit and RBI for Sandwich.

Serena 10, Somonauk/Leland 0: At Somonauk, the visiting Huskers (16-6 overall, 9-1 Little Ten) scored five times in the top of the seventh to put away the series opener.

Maddie Glade provided two hits and as many RBIs, Lanee Cole had two hits and one RBI, Jenna Setchell had two hits with no RBIs, and Maddie Young recorded one hit with two RBIs in support of a complete-game, one-hit shutout from Glade (7 IP, 0 R, 7 K).

Kennedy Barshinger had the lone hit for the Bobcats (7-9 overall, 4-3 Little Ten). Kaydence Eade (7 IP, 4 ER, 2 K) suffered the loss in the circle.

Earlville 9, Hiawatha 1 (5 inn.); Earlville 8, Hiawatha 1 (5 inn.): In an LTC twin bill, the Red Raiders (10-7 overall, 5-5 Little Ten) swept the Hawks led by pitching wins by Addie Scherer (5 IP, 0 ER, 8 K) and Riley Kelly (5 IP, 0 ER, 7 K).

Offensive leaders in the opener included Addie Scherer two hits including a triple and a homer, five RBIs) and Bailey Miller (triple, three RBIs). In the nightcap, Shelby Garbacz had a triple and two RBIs, with Miller adding two singles and one RBI.

Girls soccer

Sycamore 5, Ottawa 0: At Sycamore, the visiting Pirates (5-9 overall, 3-6 Interstate 8) were shut out in the I-8 road match.

Girls track and field

FCW 6th, Fieldcrest 7th at HOIC: At Keller Field in Fisher, FCW (40 team points) placed sixth and Fieldcrest (22) tied for seventh in the 12-team Heart of Illinois Conference Invitational narrowly won by El Paso-Gridley (174.5) over Eureka (170).

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland’s Abbi Armstrong won the long jump, traversing 5.29 meters. Fieldcrest’s Pru Mangan finished runner-up in the discus with a 36.27.

Newark 2nd, Streator 3rd at L-P: In a five-team meet at La Salle-Peru, Newark (57 team points) placed second behind the hosts (133.5), with Streator (39.5) third and Somonauk (25) fourth.

Event wins for Newark came courtesy of Kyle Wesseh (1:06.15 in the 400), Tess Carlson (5.69 in the 300 hurdles; 3.20 in the pole vault), Addison Ness (10.09 in the triple jump) the 4x400 relay team (Makenzie Doss, Isabella Creps, Carlson and Ness in 4:31.90) and the 4x800 team (Creps, Elena Rueda, Olivia Smith and Doss in 11:33.67).

For Somonauk, Emma Rominski (6:24.97 in the 1,600) won an event.

Winning for Streator was Sonia Proksa (1.49 in the high jump).

Boys track and field

Streator 2nd, Somonauk 3rd at L-P: In a five-team meet at La Salle-Peru, the Bulldogs (73) were second behind the host Cavaliers (114), with Somonauk (43) third and Newark (23) fourth.

Somonauk received event wins from Tristan Garcia (24.07 seconds in the 200), Caden Hamer (4:56.30 in the 1,600) and Landin Stillwell (9:57.40 in the 3,200).

Streator victories were scored by TJ Horton (18.12 in the 110 hurdles), L.A. Moton (1,80 in the high jump), Andrew Warwick (3.81 in the pole vault) and all four relay teams – the 4x100 (Garritt Benstine, Isaiah Brown, Riley Stevens and Warwick in 44.79), 4x200 (Brown, Benstine, Stevens and Warwick in 1:33.42), the 4x400 (Brown, Benstine, Chase Lane and Warwick in 3:39.59) and the 4x800 (Lane, Trenton Studnicki, JJ Rzasa and Keon Herring in 9:40.57).

For Newark, Reggie Chapman (6.04 in the long jump) scored a triumph.