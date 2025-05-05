OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center receives an A grade from The Leapfrog Group

The biannual Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades for the Spring of 2025 have been announced by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization for patient safety, and OSF HealthCare St. Elizabeth Medical Center has been named to the list. (Scott Anderson)

Nearly 3,000 hospitals across the U.S. are assigned A, B, C, D and F letter grades.

OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center received an “A” grade.

“Delivering exceptional care is at the heart of everything we do,” president of OSF HealthCare Saint Elizabeth Medical Center Dawn Trompeter said in a news release. “Our Mission Partners are committed to excellence, collaboration and continually enhancing the care we provide. We’re proud of their hard work and honored by the recognition that reflects their dedication.”

Three additional OSF HealthCare facilities achieved an “A” grade: OSF HealthCare Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac, OSF HealthCare St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg and OSF HealthCare St. Anthony’s Health Center in Alton. The study only includes hospitals of a certain size and treating a minimum number of specific conditions; therefore, some OSF HealthCare facilities, such as OSF HealthCare St. Paul Medical Center in Mendota and OSF HealthCare St. Clare in Princeton, were excluded from the ratings.

Hospitals are assigned A, B, C, D and F letter grades based on 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm. These measures include patient care management, medication safety, frequency of healthcare-associated infections and maternity care. The biannual report is calculated by a panel of safety experts, peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

To see the full grade for all eligible OSF HealthCare facilities, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.