Eastern Marshall County EMS to host June 7 golf outing in Toluca

The Eastern Marshall County EMS will host a golf outing Saturday, June 7, at Tall Oaks Country Club in Toluca.

Cost is $400 per team for four person teams. That includes 18 holes. The outing will have a minimum of 12 teams and maximum of 18.

There will be prizes for first, second and third places, as well as door prizes.

Check-in starts at noon. Shotgun start is at 1 p.m.

The golf outing marks the 10th anniversary of operations for the Eastern Marshall County EMS. Proceeds from this fundraiser will go to upgrading vital equipment for the agency.

Dinner is included in team fee and is $15 a plate for non-team members. There also will be a silent auction.