Putnam County High School hosted its National Honor Society banquet on April 30. (Photo provided by Bethany Newsome)

Putnam County High School hosted its National Honor Society banquet on April 30.

The speaker was Illinois Valley Community College President Tracy Morris, a PCHS alum, and NHS President Anna Sandberg delivered a student challenge as well.

The new inductees are Rudy Villagomez, Payton Olson, Brooklin Brown, Cadence Breckenridge, Eric Vipond, Hannah Taliani, Courtney Oliver, Kacie Coleman and Chloe Andersen.