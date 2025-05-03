New kiosk opening in Peru Mall

Retro Bricks is opening soon at the Peru Mall. (Scott Anderson)

Retro Bricks is opening soon at the Peru Mall.

A grand opening is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday

The business will be selling Lego products and the kiosk can be found next to Bath & Body Works.

For more information, find Retro Bricks on Facebook.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.