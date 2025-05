The Putnam County Public Library will host two craft evening workshops at the McNabb branch in May. (Putnam County)

At 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 7, youth are invited to create a bouquet of paper lilies using their hands. At 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 21, youth are invited to create colorful butterflies using markers, water and coffee filters. All supplies will be provided.