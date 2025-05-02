Large animal rescue operations course set June 1 in Princeton

Join the Bureau and Putnam Emergency Management agencies and the Bureau and Marshall-Putnam farm bureaus at 9 a.m. Sunday, June 1, at the Bureau County Fairgrounds in Princeton for an eight-hour rescue course targeted at first responders in the area. (Sarah Nader)

Join the Bureau and Putnam Emergency Management agencies and the Bureau and Marshall-Putnam farm bureaus at 9 a.m. Sunday, June 1, at the Bureau County Fairgrounds in Princeton for an eight-hour rescue course targeted at first responders in the area.

This class is being designed to bring operations level information to Illinois emergency first responders in the area of large animal rescue. Responders include but are not limited to members for fire, police, EMS, sheriff offices, Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Forest Preserve officers.

Large animals will include but are not limited to horses, cows, pigs, sheep, lamas and alpacas; however, the horse and cow will be used as the teaching model.

The course will cover the following subjects: classroom review of L.A.R.A. information, Animal haltering drills and basic rescue drag drills, rescue glide drills, trailer safety inspections, simple vertical lifts drills, among others.