La Salle-Peru High School to celebrate revival of agriculture program

La Salle-Peru High School is rechartering its agriculture program and FFA Chapter, the school announced on Tuesday. (Shaw Local News Network)

La Salle-Peru High School is rechartering its agriculture program and FFA Chapter, the school announced on Tuesday.

The community is invited to join the celebration at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 5, in the Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium.

“The ceremony will highlight the return of FFA to L-P and the bright future ahead for agriculture education,” the school said.

Riley Hintzsche, L-P’s new agriculture instructor, along with school administrators, will share the vision and plans for the revitalized agriculture and FFA programs.

“This event marks an exciting new chapter for L-P students interested in agriculture, leadership and hands-on learning. Everyone is welcome to come out and support the next generation of agricultural leaders,” the school said.

Following the ceremony, families are invited to meet Hintzsche and L-P administrators to discuss the program in further detail.