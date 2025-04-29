Seneca softball sweeps twin bill to move to 21-0; WFC wins as well: The Times Monday Roundup

Softball

Seneca 10, Dwight 0 (6 inn.); Seneca 11, Dwight 0 (6 inn.): At Seneca on Monday, the host Fighting Irish (21-0 overall, 10-0 Tri-County) swept a TCC twin bill powered by the shutout pitching of Tessa Krull (6 IP, 0 R, 12 K) in the opener and Hayden Pfeifer (6 IP, 0 R, 15 K) in the nightcap. The two allowed the Trojans only three combined hits.

Offensive leaders for Seneca included Audry McNabb (two hits, RBI), Pfeifer (two hits, three RBIs) and Graysen Provance (two hits) in the opener; and Provance (two hits, two RBIs) and Emma Mino (three hits, three RBIs) in the nightcap.

WFC 18, Midland 8 (6 inn.): At rural Streator, the host Warriors (2-13 overall, 1-9 Tri-County) avenged a loss from earlier in the season to split the TCC series, taking advantage of 13 walks and multiple-hit games from Ava Price (single, double, RBI) and Jaylei Leininger (two singles, double, two RBIs).

Ella Derossett added two runs batted in and Olivia Chismarick three runs scored with an RBI in support of winning pitcher Brooklyn Delheimer (4 IP, 5 ER, 3 K) for WFC, which scored a dozen runs in the opening inning.

Marquette 9, St. Bede 5: At June Gross Field, the host Crusaders (16-4 overall, 5-3 Tri-County) salvaged a TCC series split thanks to a five-run fourth inning.

Hunter Hopkins (single, double, home run, three RBIs), Taylor Cuchra (3 for 3) and Kelsey Cuchra (single, solo homer) led the attack in support of a complete-game victory from Taylor Cuchra (7 IP, 5 ER, 10 K).

Earlville 10, Indian Creek 8 (8 inn.): At Shabbona, the visiting Red Raiders (7-7 overall, 2-5 Little Ten) led early, rallied late and took control with a three-run top of the eighth to win the LTC series opener.

Addie Scherer (8 IP, 4 ER, 9 K) went the distance in the circle to score the win, with Audrey Scherer singling, doubling, homering and driving in two runs. Addie Scherer helped her own cause with a single, double, triple and two RBIs, with Shelby Garbacz providing two hits and two more RBIs.

Manteno 12, Streator 7: At the SHS Athletic Fields, the host Bulldogs (6-16 overall, 2-6 Illinois Central Eight) led 7-6 heading into the seventh inning before surrendering six runs in that seventh to fall in the series opener.

Mya Zavada homered twice, adding a single and five RBIs for Streator. Joyce Walkling added two hits in support of Makenna Ondrey (loss, 7 IP, 2 Er, 7 K), who couldn’t pitch around her team’s eight fielding errors.

Ottawa 7, Rochelle 5: At Rochelle, the visiting Pirates (13-5 overall, 3-2 Interstate Eight) took control with a three-run top of the fourth and held on to best the Hubs and make a winner of Adelynn Russell (4 1/3 IP, 0 R, 10 K) pitching in relief of Madilyn Soulsby (2 2/3 IP, 0 ER, 4 K).

Bobbi Snook doubled twice, singled and drove in an Ottawa run, Kilah Figenbaum delivered two hits and a run batted in, and Piper Lewis notched a solo home run. Rylee Harsted, Russell and Annamaria Corsolini also had a hit and RBI apiece.

Fisher 15, Fieldcrest 1 (5 inn.): At Fisher, the Knights (0-11) were run-ruled by the Bunnies.

Baseball

Midland 10, WFC 8: At rural Streator, the host Warriors (2-13 overall, 1-10 Tri-County) were tied 7-7 heading into the fifth of an eventual loss.

Nolan Price (loss, 5 1/3 IP, 7 ER, 6 K) started before scoreless relief from Reece Pelnarsh (1 2/3 IP, 0 R, 1 K). Sam Schmitz (two RBIs), Blaine Bates (one RBI) and Noah Lopez (one RBI) each had two hits for Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell, while Connor Dodge and Price provided a hit and RBI apiece.

Dwight 7, Seneca 0: At Dwight, the visiting Fighting Irish (8-13 overall, 4-6 Tri-County) were shut out to settle for the TCC series split with the Trojans, managing just two hits.

Cam Shriey (4 IP, 5 ER, 7 K) suffered the pitching loss.

Fieldcrest 13, Fisher 2 (5 inn.): At Fisher, the visiting Knights (10-9 overall, 4-4 Heart of Illinois) broke things open with a six-run top of the third.

Lucas May (three hits), Tyler Serna (two hits), Layten Gerdes (one hit) and Jordan Heider (one hit) batted in two runs each for Fieldcrest in support of Gerdes (win, 3 IP, 0 R, 2 K).

Sandwich 13, Woodstock North 3: At Woodstock, the visiting Indians (9-11 overall, 7-2 Kishwaukee River) led from start to finish, powered by Nick Michalek (2 for 2, five runs scored), Griffin Somlock (three hits, two RBIs), Chase Clark (two hits, two RBIs) and Jeffrey Ashley (two hits, RBI, three runs scored). Michalek (5 IP, 3 ER, 4 K) pitched the triumph.

Earlville 18, Indian Creek 1 (6 inn.): At Shabbona, the visiting Red Raiders (4-9 overall, 3-4 Little Ten) scored 15 runs between the fourth and sixth innings to notch the LTC triumph.

Austin Todd (two hits, three RBIs) and Aaden Brodwer (two hits, five RBIs) each homered for Earlville. Lane Rohrer and Grady Harp provided three hits and an RBI apiece, with Easton Fruit adding two hits and two batted in to support winning pitcher Browder (6 IP, 1 ER, 12 K).

Somonauk 11, Westminster 6: At Elgin, the visiting Bobcats (9-8 overall) triumphed led by Alex Barnes (three hits, two RBIs), Noah Brandt (two hits, three RBIs) and Kaden Geers-Clason (two hits, two RBIs) in support of winning pitcher Landon Johnson (4 IP, 1 ER, 2 K).

Boys tennis

Streator 3, St. Bede 2: At Peru, the visiting Bulldogs earned the nonconference victory.

Princeton 4, Ottawa 1: At Princeton, the Pirates picked up a win courtesy of the No. 2 doubles team of Caden Walter and Landon Sawin (6-2, 6-2), but the meet loss to their former conference rivals.