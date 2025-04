Winners and participants of the novice knockout race are (from top left) Mason Hugh and Mason Martinez, Corbin Schnitz and Michael Pollock; (bottom row) Clayton Schnitz, Liam and Isaac Martinez, and Nevin (no last name provided). (Photo provided by Kim Nilles)

The Leland Town and Country Association hosted RC races prior to its fireworks fundraiser Saturday at the Lions Pavilion.

Organizers said there was a great turnout for the event.