Celebrate Unity: Village Witches to perform global dance April 30 in La Salle

The Village Witches will be performing 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at the Crafty Eclectic in La Salle to promote peace, love and unity. (Photo provided by Teresa Verduzco)

The witches will perform five dances as a part of a world wide witches dance to honor the original Wolfshåger Hexenbrut, meaning “The Wolf Hunter’s Coven,” a group of women from Germany known for the choreographed with dance.

“All the witch groups around the world will be dancing at a certain time, each in a different time zone,” said Teresa Verduzco, a member of the Village Witches. “Everyone dances the dance they are famous for and live streams the video.”

According to the website, the witches will perform to Peter Fox’s song “Schuttel dienen Speck,” which means “Shake Your Bacon.”

For more information or to watch the dance online visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/witchdanceunited/.