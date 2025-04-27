Princeton Rotary Club supports Second Story Teen Center with district grant

Rotarians take a photo in front of the recently purchased double refrigerator. (from left) Cathy Foes (community service chair), Pat Schou (vice president), Bonnie Anders, Dana & Jeff VanAutreve (founders of Second Story), Steve Bouslog (president-elect),and Tracy Grimmer (assistant governor). (Photo provided by Tracy Wright)

Each year, Rotary Clubs are invited to apply for a district grant involving a project that reflects the mission of The Rotary Foundation.

For the 2024-2025 year, Princeton Rotary Club selected Second Story Teen Center.

With $1,200 from District 6420 and $3,800 from the local club, Second Story now has a double refrigerator for the kitchen and three upright freezers for the pantry.

Rotarians were on hand to serve the first meal from the new teen center during an open house for teens, volunteers and donors held on April 24.