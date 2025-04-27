Princeton Rotary Club supports Second Story Teen Center with district grant

Each year, Rotary Clubs are invited to apply for a district grant involving a project that reflects the mission of The Rotary Foundation.
For the 2024-2025 year, Princeton Rotary Club selected Second Story Teen Center.
With $1,200 from District 6420 and $3,800 from the local club, Second Story now has a double refrigerator for the kitchen and three upright freezers for the pantry.
Rotarians were on hand to serve the first meal from the new teen center during an open house for teens, volunteers and donors held on April 24.