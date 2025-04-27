Make a Chinese lantern at Streator Public Library workshop

The dome and mural restoration project at the Streator Public Library is two thirds of the way complete. Mural restoration is ongoing. (Derek Barichello)

Streator Public Library patrons will have an opportunity on Friday, May 2, to make a Chinese lantern to take home and hang.

The workshop is 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the library, 130 S. Park St. The public is welcome.

Additionally, the library will host a shoe-themed scavenger hunt the week of April 28. Search the library and find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly.

Call 815-672-2729 for more information.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, April 28: Arts and crafts, come to the library to create cute and fun projects to take home

6 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 28: Junk journaling, teens/adults. Want to start a new journal? Let the library show you how to make a fun and easy junk journal

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 29: Little’s Art Time, children ages 3 to 9. Get creative with friends in the library. Learn how to draw or have fun with paint

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 22: Story time, shoes, children. Lace up, slip on or strap in your favorite shoes and join the library for shoe stories.

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 30: Game time, ages 10 through teens. Video games, board games, puzzles and more.

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 30: Let’s Talk: True Crime, teens/adults. Are you intrigued by true crimes? Love the thrill of solving the case? Join the library to chat about some of the craziest true crimes to ever happen.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 1: Mother Goose Club, children. Let your toddlers learn basic social skills with the help of Mother Goose and her fun interactive nursery rhymes

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 1: Anime Club, teens. Talk about all the manga. New, old, classic and legendary. Go beyond.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 1: Container Gardening, public. Gather for a presentation on container gardening by Master Gardener Janice Green.

5 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 2: Goodnight Moon, presented by the U.S. Postal Service, public. Celebrate the new arrival of “Goodnight Moon” stamps at USPS. Come for treats, storytime and crafts. Take a chance to win a prize.

1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 3: Tabletop Gaming, public. Enjoy some tabletop gaming with provided games in the library! Bring a friend and have some fun.