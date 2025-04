The La Salle-Peru High School Promenade was on Saturday, April 26, 2025. It prom court includes Amadae Ambler, Nathali Aguirre, Kate Wasilewski, King Jackson Sellett, Queen Elena Leone, Nicholas Olivero, Andres Medina and Reese Poole. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

The La Salle-Peru High School Prom king and queen were crowned on Saturday

Jackson Sellett and Elena Leone were named at the conclusion of the promenade.

The court included Kate Wasilewski, Reese Poole, Nathali Aguirre, Nicholas Olivero, Andres Medina and Amadae Ambler.