Fort du Rocher Chapter of DAR learns about easy care native plants

The Fort du Rocher Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met April 12 at the La Salle Public Library.

Regent Donna Jungnickel presided over the meeting.

The program on Easy Care Native Plants was given by Master Gardener Coordinator Betty Anne Harrison. These plants were selected because they are relatively low maintenance, have few disease or insect problems and are adapted to a range of cultural condition. She gave examples of each native plant group – grasses, wildflowers/perennials, trees and shrubs.

Alice Giberson reported that the military records of Black, women and indigenous people were being removed by a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion mandate by the Department of Defense. Some have been returned, but many not.

Sharon Presse reported on Chief Standing Bear. He went to court and argued for native rights. In the Patriot minute Jungnickel read about Drury Walden, a free Black man, who served in the Revolutionary War and received a pension. His application revealed the details of his service, which is unique.

Mary Edwards Walker, who was a surgeon in the Civil War, is to this day the only woman to receive The Medal of Honor. This award was established during the American Civil War. The Medal of Honor is awarded to members of the U.S. armed forces who distinguish themselves by gallantry and bravery above and beyond the call of duty.

Upcoming events will include the Sweet Corn Festival booth in August and Lunch in the Park in September.

The next regular meeting will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 3, at the Parkway Restaurant, Mendota. It will include the installation of the 2025-2027 officers and be followed by lunch. The Fort du Rocher web page may be viewed at http://www.fortdurocherchapternsdar.com. Any woman older than 18 years of age whose lineage traces back to a Revolutionary War patriot, who wishes to learn more about Daughters of the American Revolution is invited to attend the next meeting or go online to www.dar.org