Child Welfare Guild to host sale April 30, May 1 at Ottawa VFW

The Child Welfare Guild will host its sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 30 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 1, at the Ottawa VFW Post, 1501 La Salle St., Ottawa. Pictured is the newest officer group: Cathy Cook, president; Cara Manning , vice president; Cortney Kaufman, treasurer; and Jeanne Armstrong, secretary. (Photo provided by Cara Manning)

The sale will include unique items, toys, books, bedding, housewares, adult and children’s clothing and shoes, among other items.

All proceeds from the sale benefit children organizations within the Ottawa community.

The Child Welfare Guild is a charitable organization in Ottawa, and was founded in 1932. Child Welfare Guild was started to collect and donate necessities to the nursery at Ryburn King Hospital.

Some of the organizations that the group has served in the past have been the Ottawa YMCA, Opportunity School, Camp Tuckabatchee, ADV/SAS, Feed His Children, Safe Journeys and Under His Wings.

The Guild also sponsors a tutoring program for children in the Ottawa grade schools and has donated clothing items to Ottawa schools .

Historically, the Guild holds two rummage sales a year – one in the spring and one in the fall.