A cleaning business helps the Ruberstell family strengthen their bond

In the 1980s, Chuck Ruberstell decided to make some extra income. He didn’t realize the extra income would become a professional endeavor for three decades and a way to strengthen ties with his wife Nikki and his son Blayton.

“When I graduated from Streator High School in 1988, I went to work for US Food Service, and I was there for 16 years. I worked in the afternoons. There was a truck driver during the day who owned a part-time carpet cleaning business. He asked me if I would be interested in a side job cleaning carpets in the morning,” Chuck said.

“I showed up one weekend and then began working the part-time cleaning business job and the full-time US Food Service job for 16 years. Once my son was born, I decided to go off on my own because I wanted to be involved in his life in the afternoons. I quit my job at US Foods and went full-time into carpet cleaning and restoration,” he said.

The old business ended because the Ruberstell family had plans to move out of state. After family members endured health issues, the Ruberstells decided to stay in Illinois and restarted the business with a new name, Ruby 2 Clean.

“When I used to play soccer and when I was a kid, my name was Ruby. My father was called Ruby also,” Chuck said. “Ruby fit on the back of shirts and Ruberstell didn’t. It was easier for my friends to call me Ruby rather than say my last name. The 2 is because there are always two people in the work van – either my wife and I or my son and I.”

Nikki was a commercial insurance agent for 22 years and was tired of not being active. Blayton, who is now 20, also works with the family business.

“When I had the other business, we put in 12-hour days; sometimes even 16 hours. The wife and son were at home, and I was always gone. Now it’s kind of nice because we all get to work together. We’re together working as a family, and we’re not separated for 12 to 14 hours every day. We get to communicate,” Chuck said.

“They know how the days go and the frustrations that can come with long days. It’s more hands-on and actually understanding what the business needs and how much attention it takes. They understand it now because they’re with me,” he said.

The company, based in Cornell, services a vast area, including La Salle, Peru, Ottawa, Tonica, Henry, Streator, Pontiac, Dwight, Sheridan, Newark, Seneca, Bloomington, Peoria, and everywhere in between. The Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration certified company does air duct cleaning, area carpet cleaning, stripping and waxing floors, dryer vent cleaning, estate clean-out services, grave headstone cleaning, gutter cleaning, pet odor and stain removal, tile and grout cleaning, upholstery cleaning, water restoration, smoke and fire restoration, mold removal, and encapsulates asbestos.

“Customer service is No. 1. The customers are so important because without the customers, we won’t survive,” Chuck said. “Customer service and customer attention is our top priority. The saying on the work van says, ‘The quality you expect, the customer service you deserve.’”