Princeton girls soccer takes third at Byron tournament: Saturday’s BCR roundup

Princeton defeated Belvidere 3-1 to take third-place in the Byron girls soccer tournament on Saturday. (Photo provided)

Girls soccer

At Byron: Princeton defeated Belvidere 3-1 to take third-place in the Byron Tournament. The Tigresses opened with a 3-0 win over Rockford Jefferson and lost to Harlem 3-1 in the semifinals.

Baseball

Princeton 13, Mendota 1 (5 inn.): Noah LaPorte (three RBIs) had three hits and Nolan Kloepping (two RBIs), Will Lott (double, two RBIs) and Jace Stuckey (RBI) all had two hits as the Tigers pounded out 12 hits on the way to a Three Rivers East victory at Mendota.

Jack Oester also had a hit and two RBIs as the Tigers improved to 7-3-1, 3-1 in the Three Rivers East.

Starting pitcher Luke Smith earned the complete game victory, allowing five hits, an earned run and walk with four strikeouts.

St. Bede 3, Rockridge 1: St. Bede starter Alan Spencer and AJ Hermes pitched the Bruins to a nonconference win at Edgington.

Spencer scattered six hits over 6 2/3 innings with an unearned run with 12 strikeouts for the win. Hermes came in relief to strike out the only batter he faced for the save.

Gus Burr (double) and Maks Baker (RBI) each went 2 for 4 while Carson Riva added a RBI hit for the Bruins (15-4).

Hall 5, Sherrard 1: Greyson Bickett (RBI) and Jack Jablonski each went 2 for 4 and Geno Ferrari was 1 for 3 with two RBIs for the Red Devils (11-8) in a Three Rivers crossover win at Sherrard.

Clayton Fusinetti added a RBI hit for the Red Devils, who improved to 11-8.

Winning pitcher Izzaq Zrust scattered five hits and two walks with an earned run while fanning nine over five innings. Jablonski pitched two scoreless innings for the save, striking out four.

Softball

Seneca 4, Princeton 0: Seneca’s Tessa Krull shut out the Tigresses on three hits, two by Ellie Harp, who was 2 for 3 with a double, and a single by Samantha Woolley.

Krull struck out 14 batters while walking two in the first game of the Seneca Round-Robin.

Coach Brian Holman’s Irish (18-0) scored all four runs in the third inning off PHS starter Reese Reviglio, including a three-run homer by Lexie Bluis.

Reviglio took the loss, surrendering seven hits.

Princeton 15, Fieldcrest 0 (4 inn.): The Tigresses bounced back strong in the second game of the day at Seneca, pounding out 10 hits behind freshman pitcher Piper Hansen to defeat the Knights in four innings.

Hansen pitched a one-hit shutout with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Izzy Gibson cracked a two-run homer and Payten Harden and Sylvie Rutledge each went 1 for 1 with two RBIs. Woolley led PHS with two hits, including a double. Kiyrra Morris (double) and Makayla Hecht added RBI hits while Caroline Keutzer tripled and Reviglio doubled.

Sherrard 14, Hall 4 (5 inn.): The Red Devils matched the Tigers with seven hits, but couldn’t keep up in the run column, falling in a Three Rivers crossover at Sherrard.

Kennedy Wozniak and Brynn Blair each went 2 for 3 with a RBI for Hall. Leah Burkhart (1 for 3) and Jessica Casford had RBIs.