Fulton man dies in Interstate 80 crash involving overturned cement truck in Bureau County

A 71-year-old Fulton man died following a multi-vehicle crash Friday on Interstate 80, Bureau County Coroner Kurt Workman said.

The coroner’s office responded to a crash at about 3 p.m. involving an overturned cement truck, in the construction zone near mile marker 41, Workman said in a news release. Vincent Stuart was pronounced dead at the scene.

Workman said an autopsy has been scheduled, and the crash remains under investigation by the Bureau County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police.