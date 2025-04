Dillon Law, new site superintendent at Illini State Park, stands beside a sign marking the park's ongoing woodland restoration project, which looks to remove invasive species and promote native regrowth. (Bill Freskos)

Illini State Park’s new site superintendent Dillon Law talks with Dani Holland about what the park has coming up this year.

Like what you hear? Be sure to listen to Walls 102 online.

You can also download episodes on Apple Podcasts or on Spotify.