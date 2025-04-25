La Salle mother to stand trial Aug. 4 on charge of fracturing baby’s leg

A La Salle woman will stand trial Aug. 4 for allegedly fracturing her baby’s leg.

Cassandra S. Gleason, 21, appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court and entered a not-guilty plea to one count of aggravated battery to a child, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison with no possibility of probation.

Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. ordered Gleason to return to court July 24 for a motions hearing and for a final pre-trial conference on July 31.

Gleason is out of custody. She had previously been granted pre-trial release, albeit with a requirement that she have no contact with the baby, identified in court records only by their initials.

She was charged following an investigation launched Dec. 11, when the Department of Children and Family Services reported a 2-month-old girl was found to have a fractured right femur.