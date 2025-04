The Lighted Way Children’s Developmental Center in La Salle will be hosting its annual spaghetti supper from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 28, at Uptown Grill, 601 First St., La Salle. Getting ready for the fundraiser are (seated) Everett Jamison, Sarah Popurella; (standing) Jessica Kreiser, executive Director at Lighted Way, Jim Lannen, co-owner of Uptown Grill and Chris Plankenhorn, chef. To donate or if you have questions call Lighted Way at 815-224-1345 or email Kreiser at jkreiser@lway1.org. (Photo provided by Jessica Kreiser)

The dinner is dine-in, drive-thru or carryout. The cost is $15 per meal, cash or check only. Cash raffle tickets are $5 and a basket raffle ticket is $1. Raffle baskets are on display inside.

To donate or if you have questions call Lighted Way at 815-224-1345 or email Kreiser at jkreiser@lway1.org.