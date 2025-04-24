Ottawa ice cream shop Tones Cones to open for season

If the warm weather isn’t enough to make you feel like summer is near, maybe ice cream will help. Tones Cones, 523 W. Main St., Ottawa, opens Saturday for the season serving soft serve ice cream. (Stephanie Jaquins for Shaw Local)

Scoops R Us, a hard-scooped ice cream dispensary next to Tones Cones, will return for a second season. This year, milkshakes will be offered and available in 32 flavors.

