Oglesby to award $22.7 million contract for wastewater plant

Oglesby is moving into high gear on its forthcoming wastewater treatment plant.

Monday, the Oglesby City Council placed on file bids for phase 1 of the plant. Of the three submissions, the apparent low bid was $22.7 million from Vissering Construction of Streator.

Council members kept discussion to a minimum. The new plant is federally mandated and city officials have long been braced for a steep price tag.

“It’s a lot of numbers, guys,” Commissioner Greg McDermott said.

“It’s what it is,” Mayor Jason Curran said.

The council is likely to finalize the contract at the next regularly-scheduled meeting on Monday, May 5.

The council also approved a smaller, related contract. The winning bid for an access road to the wastewater treatment was $19,320 from John Pohar and Sons. However, McDermott said there was a possibility of technical problems and cost overruns so the council approved a maximum $25,310 to avoid a delay.

“It doesn’t mean we’re going to use it,” McDermott said.

“I agree,” Commissioner Rich Baldridge said. “We’re not going to shut the job down for $6,000.”

In other matters, the council: