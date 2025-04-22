Oglesby to award $22.7 million contract for wastewater plant

Oglesby is moving into high gear on its forthcoming wastewater treatment plant.
Monday, the Oglesby City Council placed on file bids for phase 1 of the plant. Of the three submissions, the apparent low bid was $22.7 million from Vissering Construction of Streator.
Council members kept discussion to a minimum. The new plant is federally mandated and city officials have long been braced for a steep price tag.
“It’s a lot of numbers, guys,” Commissioner Greg McDermott said.
“It’s what it is,” Mayor Jason Curran said.
The council is likely to finalize the contract at the next regularly-scheduled meeting on Monday, May 5.
The council also approved a smaller, related contract. The winning bid for an access road to the wastewater treatment was $19,320 from John Pohar and Sons. However, McDermott said there was a possibility of technical problems and cost overruns so the council approved a maximum $25,310 to avoid a delay.
“It doesn’t mean we’re going to use it,” McDermott said.
“I agree,” Commissioner Rich Baldridge said. “We’re not going to shut the job down for $6,000.”
In other matters, the council:
- Approved an extension of the intergovernmental agreement with Illinois Valley Community College to provide a school resource officer
- Announced a special meeting Monday, April 28 to finalize the IVCC annexation agreement
- Granted a street closure for the Sept. 13 car show by We Are Oglesby