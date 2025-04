The Sacred Heart and St. Patrick Parish Hall Altar and Rosary Society is hosting a Cinco de Mayo taco dinner on Sunday, May 4, at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall, Granville. (Shaw Local News Ne)

The Sacred Heart and St. Patrick Parish Hall Altar and Rosary Society is hosting a Cinco de Mayo taco dinner on Sunday, May 4, at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall, Granville.

Three tacos are $10 or a dozen for freezing for $22. There is curbside pickup only by advance ticket purchase. Tacos are available for pickup 4, 4:30, 5 or 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are available from society members or by calling 815-339-2138.