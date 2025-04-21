April 21, 2025
Cleng Peerson Lodge in Norway to host Christmas craft workshop

By Derek Barichello
It’s never too early to think about Christmas.

The Cleng Peerson Lodge will host a Christmas craft workshop at noon Sunday, April 27, at the Norway Community Building, 3676 E. 2603rd Road, Sheridan.

Create a needle felted Juletrepynter (Christmas tree ornament). Materials are provided to registered participants. Starter kits are available for purchase on-site.

Interested in Christmas craft ideas? Join the meeting Sunday.

The program is free to the public. Seating is limited to 20; call or text Beck at 815-530-4233 to reserve a seat.

