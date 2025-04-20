Steinberg’s Furniture has filled houses since 1888

Steinberg’s Furniture originated in Spring Valley in 1888 through the hard work of Isaac “I.L.” Steinberg. Along the way, his sons Maurice and Harry became involved, then their sons, Charlie and Mickey, joined the team, and now the fourth generation of Bruce and Bonnie Steinberg, and Leslie Ruda are working in this family business. The store stayed in Spring Valley until 1976 when a fire forced a move to Peru. (Brandon LaChance)

When you want to give your home a new look or freshen up a particular room, a quick way to do it is by updating your furniture. And when you’re looking for a piece of furniture, there is always the mission of selecting the “right” piece you’ll be happy with year after year.

Steinberg’s Furniture, located at 3025 5th St. in Peru, has helped customers investigate and find their favorite pieces since 1888.

The current operators of the store are fourth-generation furniture salesmen and women. Isaac Steinberg, Bruce’s great-grandfather known as I.L., worked in New York and Chicago before finding his way to Spring Valley via the coal mines. In 1888, he opened a furniture store in Spring Valley.

Bruce’s grandfather, Maurice Steinberg, and great uncle, Harry Steinberg, joined their father in the business until the mid-1960s when the store was passed to their sons Charlie and Mickey Steinberg, Bruce’s dad and cousin. Steinberg’s Furniture was located in Spring Valley until a fire destroyed the store in 1976, which forced a relocation to Peru.

Throughout the years, all the Steinberg generations have seemed to have the skill and the passion for matching people with the right piece of furniture for their lifestyle and home.

“That’s our job. Our job is to get them the right furniture with the right look,” said Steinberg’s Furniture owner and manager Bruce Steinberg, who runs and operates the store with his wife Bonnie Steinberg and sister Leslie Ruda. “We need to get them what they want, which is the reason they’re in the store. We’re here for customer service and to get them the right piece.”

The employees at the store do some digging to make sure they’re connecting customers with pieces they’ll love.

“We’re assessing as soon as we meet the customer by asking a lot of questions to get an idea of exactly what they’re looking for. It’s not necessarily quick because we want to get a feel of what they’re looking for by asking them questions. Why are they looking for it? Where are they going to put it? What kind of use is it going to get? Who is in the house? Who is going to use it? From there, we guide them along,” he said.

“It’s a combination of look and price,” said Bruce, who worked in the warehouse and was in the delivery truck in high school before becoming a fixture in 1985, 40 years ago. “Once we get a feel for what they’re looking for, we offer them choices at different price points depending on what their needs are and where they’re at in their lives. Everyone is at a different point. We’re not a high-pressure store. We’re more focused on getting the customer the right piece and making sure it goes together well.”