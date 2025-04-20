April 20, 2025
La Salle County marriages: April 1-16, 2025

By Tom Collins
Here is the list of couples of who applied for La Salle County marriage licenses from April 1 through April 16, 2025. (Shaw Media file photo)

  • Timothy John Seibt of Elwood and Alanna Katherine Savino of Aurora
  • Scott Michael Warrner of Ottawa and Haley Dawn Anderson of Ottawa
  • Jeffrey Allan Schmanske of Seneca and Margaret Ann Jessen of Seneca
  • Ralph William Stoll of Marseilles and Vicky Kay King of Marseilles
  • Matthew Richard Raymond of Ottawa and Bryanna Kay Parrott of Marseilles
  • William John LaShonse of Lostant and Karina Isabel Arteaga of Lostant
  • Andrew Scott Walker of Oglesby and Jessica Lavergne Hughes of Oglesby
  • Patrick Michael Bryowsky of Schiller Park and Debra Susanne Novak of Chicago
  • Jason Matthew Wright of Somonauk and Alexandra Chloe Ohligschlager of Somonauk
  • Noah Gibson Sanford of Streator and Megan Leigh Ahlstrom of Streator
  • Michael Paul LaDouceur of Spring Valley and Ashley Lupita Gonzalez of Spring Valley
  • Timothy Joseph Schlosser of Hinsdale and Elizabeth Paige Newton of Hinsdale
  • Ivan Alejandro Segura Garcia of La Salle and Yareli Andrea Bobadilla Caro of La Salle
  • Kyle David Quick of Mark and Josie Rose Kampwerth of Mark
  • Carter Allen Martyn of Oglesby and McKenzie D. Martin of Oglesby
  • Michael William Copeland of Streator and Brooke Ashley Bartak of Streator
  • Robert Anthony Drake of Ottawa and Samantha Rae Nofsinger of Ottawa
