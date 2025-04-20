La Salle County marriages: April 1-16, 2025

Here is the list of couples of who applied for La Salle County marriage licenses from April 1 through April 16, 2025.
- Timothy John Seibt of Elwood and Alanna Katherine Savino of Aurora
- Scott Michael Warrner of Ottawa and Haley Dawn Anderson of Ottawa
- Jeffrey Allan Schmanske of Seneca and Margaret Ann Jessen of Seneca
- Ralph William Stoll of Marseilles and Vicky Kay King of Marseilles
- Matthew Richard Raymond of Ottawa and Bryanna Kay Parrott of Marseilles
- William John LaShonse of Lostant and Karina Isabel Arteaga of Lostant
- Andrew Scott Walker of Oglesby and Jessica Lavergne Hughes of Oglesby
- Patrick Michael Bryowsky of Schiller Park and Debra Susanne Novak of Chicago
- Jason Matthew Wright of Somonauk and Alexandra Chloe Ohligschlager of Somonauk
- Noah Gibson Sanford of Streator and Megan Leigh Ahlstrom of Streator
- Michael Paul LaDouceur of Spring Valley and Ashley Lupita Gonzalez of Spring Valley
- Timothy Joseph Schlosser of Hinsdale and Elizabeth Paige Newton of Hinsdale
- Ivan Alejandro Segura Garcia of La Salle and Yareli Andrea Bobadilla Caro of La Salle
- Kyle David Quick of Mark and Josie Rose Kampwerth of Mark
- Carter Allen Martyn of Oglesby and McKenzie D. Martin of Oglesby
- Michael William Copeland of Streator and Brooke Ashley Bartak of Streator
- Robert Anthony Drake of Ottawa and Samantha Rae Nofsinger of Ottawa