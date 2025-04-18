Spring Valley to flush water mains from April 21-May 2

Spring Valley will commence flushing water mains beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, April 21. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Spring Valley will commence flushing water mains beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, April 21.

Flushing will continue through Friday, May 2.

During this time, residents should expect some increased turbidity and isolated areas of low pressure. If any discoloration occurs in drinking water, residents are asked to let the faucets run until the water clears.

Flushing occurs 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Monday, April 21, and Tuesday, April 22: All areas west of Hall High School including Marquette Road, Briarcliff, Johnson Subdivision and Industrial Park

Wednesday, April 23, Thursday, April 24, and Friday, April 25: Area north of Dakota Street, including Cambridge and Spring Creek subdivisions

Monday, April 28, Tuesday, April 29, and Wednesday, April 30: Area west of Spalding Street and south of Dakota Street; and east of John Mitchell

Thursday, May 1, and Friday, May 2: Area east of Spalding Street and south of Dakota Street, including Webster Park.